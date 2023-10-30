Shwedagon Pagoda thronged with visitors on Full Moon Day of Thadingyut
A large number of pilgrims are visiting the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon City today, on Full Moon Day of Thadingyut (Abhidhamma Day) in 1385 Myanmar Era ( On Sunday ).
Since 5.30am, several events have been held at the pagoda such as offering meals, questions and answers about Abhidhamma Day, and receiving precepts from venerable monks.
At 9.30am, a ceremony to receive precepts during Buddhist Lent and a merit-sharing ceremony for the Buddha Pujaniya festivals were held.
Moreover, since early morning the Shwedagon Pagoda has been crowded with visitors offering meals, oil lamp, flowers and gold foils and making cash donations.
There have been also other pilgrims from other towns coming by bus or car.
Full Moon Day of Thadingyut (Abhidhamma Day) in 1385 ME (October 29) is a religiously significant event of the Myanmar people.
The month of Thadingyut sees occasions such as offering oil lamps to Lord Buddha, paying respect to elders, providing illuminations and giving charity food.