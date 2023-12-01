Myanmar unrest: 121 Malaysian job scam victims rescued and returned home

They were working under a scam syndicate in Laukking when unrest broke out in the region.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the 121 were brought home via a flight from Kunming, China.

"Our Embassy in Yangon sent 10 diplomatic notes to the Myanmar government urging them to help us bring our citizens to safety," he said, adding that the Myanmar government cooperated with their requests.

He said they also worked with the Consulate General of Malaysia in Kunming, China as it was the nearest area to cross the Myanmar border into China.