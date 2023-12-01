Laos sees economic recovery but challenges remain: World Bank

The report, titled Fiscal Policy for Stability, projects that the Lao economy will grow at 4.1% in 2024, but challenges will remain due to skyrocketing inflation, high external debt and a labour shortage.

The economic improvement is largely due to stronger performance in tourism, transport and logistics services, and greater foreign investment, but the growth rate is lower than was previously expected, according to the World Bank.

The report shows inflation has increased consumption and business costs, thereby reducing household spending on food, education and health.

Inflation has also depleted savings, placing many families at risk of falling into poverty.