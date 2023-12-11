Vietnam exports most of its durians to Chinese market

In August of last year, China approved import of fresh Vietnamese durian. Since then, the fruit has poured into the Chinese market, and the land port in Hekou has become a major distribution channel.

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association, the country exported durians worth 2.1 billion U.S. dollars between January and October, with nearly 1.9 billion coming from China.

China is currently Vietnam's main durian export market. Vietnam has 422 growing areas and 153 packaging facilities eligible to export the fruit to China.

Durian might be one of the most divisive fruits on the planet. Some hail it as "the king of fruits", while many shun it due to its pungent odor.

In China, people's affection for it is striking as they consume the world's largest amount, all sourced from Southeast Asia.

Han Tao, general manager of Hekou Sutao Trading Company, started his fruit import business in Hekou in 2018.

In October of last year, he imported his first batch of Vietnamese durians.