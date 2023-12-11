Vietnam gains as global companies diversify supply chains

Founded in 2010 in Suzhou, China, Sinnotech Technology specializes in precision injection molding. Catering to global customers, its products are used in automobiles, consumer electronics, and industrial and medical sectors.

Allen Qiu, operations manager of Sinnotech Vietnam, was appointed to establish the company's Vietnam branch in April this year. Seven months in, he is now leading a team of 30 staff, the majority of them being locals.

"We have basically completed our investment for 2023, but only 30 percent of the plant's capacity is being utilized. So there's still room for expansion in the future. We've completed an investment of about 1.5 million U.S. dollars so far. We expect to invest about 7 million U.S. dollars in the whole project for the next three to five years. But it also depends on the situation of the whole market. It will be a gradual investment," said Qiu.

Since the beginning of 2023, Vietnam has attracted more than 25 billion U.S. dollars in foreign direct investment. Pledges from China were the highest at 8.2 billion U.S. dollars in the first 11 months, twice as much as in the same period last year. Industry experts say the increasing FDI growth is propelling Vietnam up the value chain.