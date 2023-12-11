Cambodia PM seeks to boost ties on first Vietnam visit

The leader, who took office in August this year, was welcomed by his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh at the presidential palace in capital Hanoi where talks between both delegations were later held. The two sides signed memorandums of understanding in the fields of trade, diplomacy, technology and science.

Vietnam and Cambodia established diplomatic relations in 1967, with two-way trade totalling 11 billion USD in 2022. Vietnam is currently the largest investor in Cambodia in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc a with total registered capital of nearly $3 billion in 205 projects, according to state media VTV.

During the two-day visit, Hun Manet is also scheduled to meet with Vietnam’s top leaders, including General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, and Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.