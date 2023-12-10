HCM City introduces night tour to attract tourists

HCM CITY — Domestic and international tourists are being drawn to downtown areas of District 1 in HCM City for night tours as part of HCM City Tourism Week.

The “District 1 - Night Colours” tour is offered as a collaboration between the city’s Department of Tourism, the District 1 People’s Committee, and Vietluxtour travel firm.

The tour aims to showcase a different side of District 1 at night, blending ancient and modern experiences. It includes cultural and historical explorations, artistic entertainment, shopping and food experiences, as well as health care activities.

Priced at around VND1.6 million (US$66), the tour runs from 5:40 pm to 10 pm.