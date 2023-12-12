Durians ‘acting up’ this year: Malaysian farmers

However, this bumper crop has not translated into more income for him and other farmers because very few of the fruits drop.

For consumers, this means fewer durians in the market between May and August, though the thorny delicacies are available outside of the usual season.

“I have been able to harvest durian non-stop since May, except for a short one-week plus period in between. But the quantity of durian I get during this off-peak season is very small,” said the 47-year-old, who owns 8ha of orchards.

“I still get to harvest durian during the normal season, but the amount we get is smaller than usual.”