Stronger El Niño in 2024 poses a threat to 65 provinces in the Philippines

According to Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., some of the effects of the El Nino are already being felt in some parts of the country.

“The effects of El Nino are already felt and have been experienced in some areas in the country, and this is characterized by the reduction of rainfall up to 80%, which led to dry conditions or dry spells,” Solidum said.

The DOST chief also said that by May 2024, 77% of provinces in the country may experience drought, and seven per cent may experience dry spells.

“By the end of May, there would be 77% of the provinces of the country will have the potential for drought, that would be 65 provinces and seven per cent potential for dry spells or around six provinces,” he added.