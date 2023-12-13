Myanmar is now the world’s largest source of opium, UN says

The 95% decline in opium cultivation in Afghanistan after a drug ban by the Taliban in 2022 has seen a global supply shift to Myanmar, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report said.

Political, social and economic instability brought about by a 2021 coup drove many in Myanmar to poppy farming, it added.

Myanmar farmers now earn about 75% more from opium poppy farming, as average prices of the flower have reached about US$355 (S$476) per kilogramme.

The cultivation area has increased by 18% year on year, from 40,100ha to 47,000ha, boosting the potential yield to its highest level since 2001, the UNODC said.