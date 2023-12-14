Indonesia’s deforestation rate off target for 2030 climate goal

In 2021, Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar asserted that the 2030 net sink target did not mean that deforestation would stop, as Indonesian forests and other natural resources should be sustainably used for the country’s development.

She added that the development during Jokowi’s tenure “should not stop in the name of carbon emissions or because of deforestation.”

Sapta acknowledged the downward trend in deforestation since 2018, but the annual loss of 100,000 ha of forest and peatland, which is 1.5 times bigger than Jakarta, is still alarming. Agus P. Sari, CEO of environmental consultancy firm Landscape Indonesia, concurred with Sapta on the government’s deforestation reduction claim, saying authorities should carefully check the data from every region.

“Maybe in many places, deforestation is decreasing. But in some other areas, [the deforestation rate] is rising,” Agus said, citing a rise in deforestation in Papua in recent years.

To cut the deforestation rate even more, Sapta urged the government to make permanent a moratorium on primary forest clearing for timber and oil palm plantations, which many researchers believe to be the main driver of deforestation.

The moratorium on oil palm plantation permits, first issued through a Presidential Instruction (Inpres) in 2018, requires government agencies to stop granting new licenses for oil palm concessions and to review existing plantations. However, the policy expired in September 2021.

Sapta also called for the government to focus on completely stopping deforestation, instead of just lowering the deforestation rate every year.

“The downward trend shouldn’t be regarded as an achievement as the forests are still being cut down, just at a different rate,” he continued. Sapta also voiced concerns that the reduction in deforestation might not be sustainable if Jokowi’s successor decides to increase the deforestation quota and allow more forests to be cut down for other uses after being elected next year.

The government should also have a more comprehensive policy that details the role of civil society and the private sector in the country’s forest management, said forest policy professor Hariadi Kartodihardjo at the Bogor Agricultural University (IPB).

“The key is to not maximize profits,” Hariadi said, adding that the government should use market and non-market instruments to push for better forest management.

