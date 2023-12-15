Myanmar seeks $994m for social relief and change for 5.3 million by 2024
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has released that by 2024, Myanmar needs US$994 million to support social relief and social change for 5.3 million people.
By 2024, humanitarian workers plan to provide food, water, shelter, health care and protection assistance to 5.3 million people in Myanmar and US$994 million are needed to fund such social relief and social change, according to a statement from UNOCHA.
It is estimated that more than 500,000 people are currently displaced due to the intensification of fighting in Myanmar since October 27. Since there are returnees and repeated displacements, this number is not stable and due to communication difficulties, it is not easy to confirm these numbers, announced the UNOCHA.
Since the end of October 2023, it is estimated that more than 578,000 people in northern Shan State, southern Shan State, Kayah State, Rakhine State, Chin State, Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, eastern part of Bago Region, Kayin State, Mon State and Tanintharyi Region are currently fleeing their homes due to the fighting that has intensified, the UNOCHA said in a statement.
Severe fighting occurred in northern Shan State, southern Shan State, Rakhine State, Chin State, Sagaing Region, Magway Region, Kayah State, Chin State, eastern part of Bago Region and Kayin State in early December, and humanitarian needs and difficulties arose again, according to the UNOCHA.
The United Nations (UN) and partner organizations are trying to find ways to help the affected people, especially in the China-Myanmar border region. The main difficulties are road closures, along with the restrictions on movement and there are also safety issues for aid workers. The fuel crisis, adverse banking problems, and rising commodity prices have further complicated the response process, announced the UNOCHA.
In addition, since October 27, more than 1.5 million people have been displaced in various regions and states due to the intensification of the armed conflict, it said.
Armed conflicts continue in various parts of the country, involving the Tatmadaw and the Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAO) and the PDF. According to the UNOCHA, townships across the northwest and southeast of the country have been affected by widespread armed conflicts, and civilians have been displaced and killed.
Since October 27, due to the intensification of fighting, more than 1.5 million people have been displaced in many states and regions. Despite challenges of insecurity, access and communication, essential humanitarian assistance is being delivered to victims using a variety of approaches, UNOCHA said.
About 50,000 refugees displaced by the war in Laukkai Township, northern Shan State, received only a small amount of aid, and humanitarian partner organizations are coordinating and working to assist, according to a statement from the UNOCHA.
The statement of UNOCHA stated that the main transportation routes in the townships facing armed conflicts nationwide are blocked and traffic restrictions are also interfering with the right of humanitarian movement.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network