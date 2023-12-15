Myanmar seeks $994m for social relief and change for 5.3 million by 2024

By 2024, humanitarian workers plan to provide food, water, shelter, health care and protection assistance to 5.3 million people in Myanmar and US$994 million are needed to fund such social relief and social change, according to a statement from UNOCHA.

It is estimated that more than 500,000 people are currently displaced due to the intensification of fighting in Myanmar since October 27. Since there are returnees and repeated displacements, this number is not stable and due to communication difficulties, it is not easy to confirm these numbers, announced the UNOCHA.

Since the end of October 2023, it is estimated that more than 578,000 people in northern Shan State, southern Shan State, Kayah State, Rakhine State, Chin State, Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, eastern part of Bago Region, Kayin State, Mon State and Tanintharyi Region are currently fleeing their homes due to the fighting that has intensified, the UNOCHA said in a statement.