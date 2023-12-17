background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, December 19, 2023
nationthailand

Japan and ASEAN leaders celebrate 50th anniversary ASEAN-Japan relations

Japan and ASEAN leaders celebrate 50th anniversary ASEAN-Japan relations
SUNDAY, December 17, 2023

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was seen adorned in blue silk attire from Bang Sai Arts and Crafts Centre as he participated in the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations.

Japan and ASEAN leaders celebrate 50th anniversary ASEAN-Japan relations

The event took place at the Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower in Tokyo. Srettha, along with other ASEAN leaders and their spouses, released LED lanterns as part of the celebration. The event continued with the illumination of Tokyo Tower.

The night wrapped up with a Gala dinner hosted by Japan's Prime Minister, Kishida Fumio, and his wife, Mrs. Kishida Yuko.

Japan and ASEAN leaders celebrate 50th anniversary ASEAN-Japan relations

 

TAGS
JapanASEANSretthaFumio Kishida
RELATED
nationthailand