Japan and ASEAN leaders celebrate 50th anniversary ASEAN-Japan relations
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was seen adorned in blue silk attire from Bang Sai Arts and Crafts Centre as he participated in the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations.
The event took place at the Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower in Tokyo. Srettha, along with other ASEAN leaders and their spouses, released LED lanterns as part of the celebration. The event continued with the illumination of Tokyo Tower.
The night wrapped up with a Gala dinner hosted by Japan's Prime Minister, Kishida Fumio, and his wife, Mrs. Kishida Yuko.