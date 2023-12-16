Srettha wraps up day of courting investors in Japan with gala dinner ahead of summit

Also present were ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn along with leaders and foreign ministers from other ASEAN member states.

The dinner at the state guesthouse (geihinkan) brought the leaders together before the Commemorative Summit on the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship kicks off on Sunday.

During his weekend visit to Japan, Srettha also met up with members of the private sector, in a bid to attract investors for mega projects like the 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge initiative.

The premier’s meetings on Saturday morning included discussions with Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito, as well as leaders of automakers and Norihiko Ishiguro, president of JETRO – a body promoting trade and investment.

Declaring that Japan remains a crucial partner for Thailand, Srettha said he was satisfied with all the meetings.