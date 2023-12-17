Srettha seeks closer Japan-ASEAN ties, backs zero emission initiative

Srettha said ASEAN needed to tighten cooperation with Japan to tackle issues ranging from international health risks and geopolitical conflicts.

Srettha thanked Japan for paying US$50 million to support the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases.

Chai said Srettha called for Japan and ASEAN to join hands to solve geopolitical conflicts and bring about peace and stability in the region and the world.

Srettha said the Russian-Ukraine War, the Middle East conflicts and the situation in Myanmar were getting more serious, and thus affecting the world and region.

In particular, Srettha said, Thailand hoped that all sides would not give up the efforts to bring about peace in Myanmar. Thailand, as a neighbouring country, would be willing to play a leading role to help bring about peace in Myanmar in line with ASEAN’s resolutions, he added.

Srettha said tighter friendship and trust among and between Japan and ASEAN would be a key for the grouping and Japan to handle all kinds of crises like the saying of “walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light”.

Srettha also noted that the summit served to prove long cooperation between Japan and ASEAN during the past 50 years.

Chai said the Thai prime minister also suggested that Japan and ASEAN members should make use of the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to strengthen trade cooperation and link all the markets in the region.

Srettha claimed that Thailand’s southern land bridge project would boost seamless linkage with the Indian and Pacific oceans to boost trade in the regions.