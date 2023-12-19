Vietnam anticipates USD5 billion in rice exports this year

Rice export volume and value during the first 11 months surpassed the figures from the whole of 2022, and this year’s revenue is expected to reach USD5 billion, authorities said.

In 2023, the rice farming area nationwide is 7.1 million ha with productivity estimated at 6.08 tonnes of unmilled rice per ha and total output at 43.1 million tonnes, up about 420,000 tonnes from last year.

Some 7.75 million tonnes of milled rice was exported during the first 11 months of this year, fetching an estimated USD4.41 billion in revenue, up 16.2% and 36.3% respectively year on year. Export prices averaged USD568 per tonne, up 17.3%, according to the Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).