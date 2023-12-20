PH needs ‘paradigm shift’ in dealing with sea row: Marcos

“It’s time that the countries that feel that they have an involvement in this situation, we have to come up with a paradigm shift,” Marcos said in a Dec. 16 interview with Mainichi Shimbun, parts of which were released by Malacanang in a statement on Tuesday.

In Beijing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that “the Philippines’ own interests and the region’s peace and stability… will take the toll” if Manila would continue engaging in a “blame game” and getting another country involved in the South China Sea issue.

“We hope the Philippines will realize that tying itself to some major power and forcing China to back down on issues concerning China’s core interests will lead nowhere. Ultimately, it is the Philippines’ own interests and the region’s peace and stability that will take the toll,” said the ministry’s spokesperson, Wang Wenbin.

“No matter what smokescreen the Philippines uses and what blame game it plays, nothing will change those facts,” Wang said in a press briefing on Monday.

Moving the needle

Marcos admitted that confrontations in the disputed waters had fallen into a pattern, with the Philippines engaging in traditional methods of diplomacy after each incident by sending a note verbale and the country’s embassy sending a démarche or protest to the Chinese foreign ministry.

“We have been doing this for many years now, with very little progress,” said the President, who was in Japan for Tokyo’s commemorative summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).