Nearly a third of Myanmar's population is in need of humanitarian aid: UNOCHA

The above point is included in the report of Myanmar's humanitarian needs and program for 2024 released by the UNOCHA.

According to UNOCHA, the report reflects the dismal humanitarian situation in Myanmar three years after the 2021 political transition.

A total of 18.6 million people, nearly a third of the country's population, need humanitarian assistance, and it is one million more people than last year and almost 19 times higher than three years ago before the political change, UNOCHA announced.

Children, being surrounded by this crisis period, are homeless, lost access to health care and education, food insufficiency and malnutrition and six million children need assistance, UNOCHA said in a statement.