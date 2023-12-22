Nearly a third of Myanmar's population is in need of humanitarian aid: UNOCHA
Nearly a third of Myanmar's population (18.6 million) needs humanitarian assistance, and it is one million more than last year, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).
The above point is included in the report of Myanmar's humanitarian needs and program for 2024 released by the UNOCHA.
According to UNOCHA, the report reflects the dismal humanitarian situation in Myanmar three years after the 2021 political transition.
A total of 18.6 million people, nearly a third of the country's population, need humanitarian assistance, and it is one million more people than last year and almost 19 times higher than three years ago before the political change, UNOCHA announced.
Children, being surrounded by this crisis period, are homeless, lost access to health care and education, food insufficiency and malnutrition and six million children need assistance, UNOCHA said in a statement.
In addition, most of these children need to be protected from all kinds of dangers, including being recruited by soldiers and being traumatized, according to UNOCHA's statement.
A UNOCHA statement said that many families are suffering financial hardships due to economic difficulties, and food shortages, which caused to increase in nutritional deficiencies increasing people due to agricultural difficulties and inflation (high commodity prices).
The health care system is also in crisis and millions of people are living without safe shelter or drinking water, UNOCHA said.
In addition, women and people with disabilities are the most affected by these conditions, according to UNOCHA's statement.
According to UNOCHA's statement, humanitarian organizations plan to provide emergency assistance to 5.3 million people by 2024 and need US$994 million to provide such assistance.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network