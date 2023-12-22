PH, China officials agree on dialogue amid tensions Read

In a phone conversation, Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented the positions of their respective governments on certain issues, the DFA said.

“We had a frank and candid exchange and ended our call with a clearer understanding of our respective positions on several issues,” the DFA quoted Manalo as saying.

“We both noted the importance of dialogue in addressing these issues,” Manalo added.

The statement of the Chinese Embassy in Manila gave more details about the conversation, such as Wang’s warnings to the government to cease pulling third-party countries into the South China Sea conflict or else Beijing would be forced to “defend” itself.

“He [Wang] warned that if the Philippine side misjudges the situation, goes its way, or even colludes with ill-intentioned external forces to continue to stir up troubles, China will defend its rights by law and respond resolutely,” the Embassy’s statement read.