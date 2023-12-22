KL-Singapore is world’s busiest air travel route
OAG, the data platform for the global travel industry, has revealed that the busiest international route is Kuala Lumpur to Singapore Changi with an astounding 4.9 million seats, in its 2023 Busiest Routes report.
According to OAG in a statement, the Asia-Pacific once again has the busiest routes in the world, claiming seven of the top 10 international routes and nine in domestic travel.
Following closely is the Cairo to Jeddah route with 4.8 million seats, an increase from 3.4 million in 2019, while Hong Kong to Taipei ranked third.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network