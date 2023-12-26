Passenger trips on Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway hit 1 million-mark

Since mid-October, working groups from China and Indonesia have jointly pushed for high-quality operation of the HSR by catering to passengers' needs, including promoting online ticket sales, improving passenger boarding and landing services to raise efficiency, and integrating other transit systems with the HSR to facilitate travels, among others.

Restaurants and convenience stores have opened up at the stations of Halim, Padalarang and Tegalluar. Food and beverage sales are also available on the train.