‘Education’ over, fines for all errant drivers in Cambodia from next year

Sokha made the stern warning while addressing a December 25 ceremony in Sihanoukville, held to commemorate the victims of traffic accidents.

“To those who commit a hit-and-run accident, I declare from here on that if you are a police officer or other official under the jurisdiction of the ministry and you don’t turn yourself in to confess, your position will not be retained. As law enforcement, we must behave like role models for the public to follow.

If you are not respected and not a role model, I don’t see why such officials should remain with the ministry,” he said.

Sokha said he would not ban the consumption of alcohol, but vehicle operators must behave responsibly. He raised the example of some countries, where consuming alcohol during working hours could be punished with jail time or dismissal.