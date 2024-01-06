Vietnamese TikToker fined for ‘defaming’ Angkor

It was reported that the authorities not only fined Quoc Anh but demanded that he learn his lesson and abide by Vietnamese laws on the use of social media and the Internet.

The legal consequences stemmed from Quoc Anh’s visit to Cambodia in November last year. The images and video he shot at Angkor Wat drew an angry outcry from the Cambodian public, as well as the authorities.

His videos showed a woman moving slowly through Angkor Wat Temple, with superimposed images of the former King of Thailand and the Thai flag appearing in the video. It was widely suggested at the time that the video intended to provoke conflict between Thai and Cambodian viewers.