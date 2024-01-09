Cart Tire revving up to raise capital investment to $700M

According to the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), Cart Tire Co Ltd is investing in a factory in Svay Rieng province, making it the first tyre manufacturer in Cambodia with an initial investment exceeding $350 million.

CDC's first vice-president Sun Chanthol toured Sailun Group Co Ltd, the parent company of Cart Tire, during his visit to Qingdao in China’s Shandong province on January 6. He held discussions with leaders from the company, headed by Yuan Zhongxue, CEO of Sailun and executive deputy director of China’s National Rubber and Tire Engineering Technology Research Centre.

During the meeting, Sailun management presented their vision to continue collaborating with Cambodia on rubber investments, and the construction of processing plants and industrial parks within the Kingdom.

The company said its objective is to increase its capital investment across approximately 120ha of land to boost exports to key markets such as the US, Canada and South Korea.