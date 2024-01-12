South Korea seeks more farm workers from Laos
The Vientiane provincial Labour and Social Welfare Department last week invited young men from certain districts in the province to apply for jobs as farm workers in the Republic of Korea.
Korea accepts young workers from various ASEAN countries including Laos to work for small and medium agricultural enterprises. The jobs are seasonal and involve only 3-5 month contracts.
Young people who are interested in this line of work can register at the Department in Phonhong district, after which they will go through a selection process supervised by Korean company representatives.
Jobs in South Korea are also available in industry, for which applicants must be aged 18-39.
Job opportunities in Korea are attractive, but employees must be resilient and able to deal with any difficulties they encounter as a result of working in a different culture.
Lao workers receive a minimum wage starting at US$1,400 per month.
The Korean government decides the number of Lao workers that can be given jobs each year, with employment available in the manufacturing, building, agriculture, fisheries, industrial, and service sectors.
A senior official at the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare said Laos and Korea have jointly drawn up legislation on worker skill development, competency testing, employment promotion, and job market information.
South Korea is seen as a good choice by Lao workers because they can gain useful experience, broaden their skills, and receive a reasonable income, she added.
The partnership between Laos and Korea is mutually beneficial, as Korea needs more workers while the unemployment rate in Laos is very high. A growing number of Lao nationals are flocking to Korea in search of better job prospects and higher wages. This collaboration provides practical solutions to pressing labour challenges for both countries, the official said.
The Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare has instructed Labour and Social Welfare Departments around the country to work with local authorities to compile detailed information about the number of people wanting jobs in Korea.
The first batch of Lao nationals went to Korea in 2016 after the two countries signed the Service Commitment Agreement on the Points System. Under this agreement, Lao workers who can pass a practical skills test administered by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea can seek employment in the country.
Laos is ranked seventh among the 10 ASEAN countries in terms of the number of citizens employed in Korea under the Employment Permit System. The top three are Vietnam with 55,795 workers, the Philippines with 26,217, and Indonesia with 24,732 workers.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network