South Korea seeks more farm workers from Laos

Korea accepts young workers from various ASEAN countries including Laos to work for small and medium agricultural enterprises. The jobs are seasonal and involve only 3-5 month contracts.

Young people who are interested in this line of work can register at the Department in Phonhong district, after which they will go through a selection process supervised by Korean company representatives.

Jobs in South Korea are also available in industry, for which applicants must be aged 18-39.

Job opportunities in Korea are attractive, but employees must be resilient and able to deal with any difficulties they encounter as a result of working in a different culture.

Lao workers receive a minimum wage starting at US$1,400 per month.