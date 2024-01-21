Centuries of tradition fill craft village with scent of incense in Tet season

Quyet Thang Village in Thanh Trach Commune, Bo Trach District in the central province of Quang Binh, is known for traditional incense making, a craft which has been practised here for centuries.

According to elders in the village, the craft dates back to the 19th century. In the past, villagers made incense with special leaves that they found in the forest. Later they used agarwood to make incense which has different characteristics and aroma compared to the products of other incense-making villages in the country.