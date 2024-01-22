Ayodhya set for mega Ram Mandir consecration ceremony today

Ayodhya is all set for the big consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on Monday. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla, a child version of Lord Ram, will be held from 12.05 am to 12.55.

The ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will take part in the ritual as “pratikatmak yajman” or symbolic host.

The cloth tied on the statue of Ram Lalla will be unveiled in front of PM Modi. The prime minister will apply kajal to Lord Ram with a gold needle and show him in the mirror.

A ‘pran pratishtha’ is a Hindu religious ritual by which an idol of the deity is consecrated. ‘Pran’ means life and ‘pratishtha’ refers to establishment.