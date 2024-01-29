background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, January 30, 2024
nationthailand

Energy sector attracts largest foreign investment inflow in Myanmar

Energy sector attracts largest foreign investment inflow in Myanmar
MONDAY, January 29, 2024

According to the Directorate of Investment and Companies Administration, the energy sector received the largest foreign investment inflow of over US$374 million in the 9 months of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

In the same fiscal year from April to December, Myanmar attracted a total of more than $602 million of foreign direct investment (FDI), and the amount also included the increased already existing investments. 

 

The agriculture sector received $2.758 million, the livestock and fishery sector received $23.469 million, the manufacturing sector received $112.320 million, the transportation and communication sector received $77.820 million, the real estate sector received $10.533 million, and the service sector received $0.809 million.

In December, only nearly $15 million of foreign investment entered Myanmar 1. In the 9 months from April to December of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Brunei invested $0.835 million, China invested $215.618 million, Taipei invested $7.068 million, Hong Kong invested $15.924 million, India invested $0.600 million, Japan invested $3.229 million, the Republic of the Marshall Islands invested $1.3 million, Korea invested $2.160 million, Samoa invested $1 million, Singapore invested $344.516 million, Thailand invested $7 million, the UK invested 1.717 million, and the US invested $1.087 million with a total foreign investment of $602.234 million.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network

TAGS
energyinvestmentMyanmarlargestinflowsFDIfiscal
RELATED
nationthailand