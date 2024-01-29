Energy sector attracts largest foreign investment inflow in Myanmar

In December, only nearly $15 million of foreign investment entered Myanmar 1. In the 9 months from April to December of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Brunei invested $0.835 million, China invested $215.618 million, Taipei invested $7.068 million, Hong Kong invested $15.924 million, India invested $0.600 million, Japan invested $3.229 million, the Republic of the Marshall Islands invested $1.3 million, Korea invested $2.160 million, Samoa invested $1 million, Singapore invested $344.516 million, Thailand invested $7 million, the UK invested 1.717 million, and the US invested $1.087 million with a total foreign investment of $602.234 million.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network