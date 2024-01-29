Energy sector attracts largest foreign investment inflow in Myanmar
According to the Directorate of Investment and Companies Administration, the energy sector received the largest foreign investment inflow of over US$374 million in the 9 months of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
In the same fiscal year from April to December, Myanmar attracted a total of more than $602 million of foreign direct investment (FDI), and the amount also included the increased already existing investments.
The agriculture sector received $2.758 million, the livestock and fishery sector received $23.469 million, the manufacturing sector received $112.320 million, the transportation and communication sector received $77.820 million, the real estate sector received $10.533 million, and the service sector received $0.809 million.
In December, only nearly $15 million of foreign investment entered Myanmar 1. In the 9 months from April to December of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Brunei invested $0.835 million, China invested $215.618 million, Taipei invested $7.068 million, Hong Kong invested $15.924 million, India invested $0.600 million, Japan invested $3.229 million, the Republic of the Marshall Islands invested $1.3 million, Korea invested $2.160 million, Samoa invested $1 million, Singapore invested $344.516 million, Thailand invested $7 million, the UK invested 1.717 million, and the US invested $1.087 million with a total foreign investment of $602.234 million.
