The Economist’ revises down Prabowo’s electability to 47%

One of the latest surveys was published on Jan. 20 by Indikator Politik, which found that the former Army general was leading with 48% electability. The survey involved phone and in-person interviews with around 2,400 respondents across the country following the third election debate on Jan. 7.

The same survey showed that Anies and his running mate, National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, ranked second with 24.1%, while Ganjar and Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD were trailing with 21%.

Indikator Politik noted that 6.9% of respondents were undecided and the survey had a margin of error of 2.9%

The survey results showed that Prabowo’s electability had increased after the last presidential debate.

This was in contrast to observers noting the defence minister’s underwhelming performance on the topics of international relations, defence and security issues, all of which should have been a shoo-in.

Some observers said Prabowo was not at his best during the debate and speculated that this might have cost him his chance at securing an outright victory at the polls, now just slightly over two weeks away.

Meanwhile, several parties have been pushing for a single-round presidential election.

Among them is Prabowo’s running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and the incumbent Surakarta mayor, who urged his supporters and volunteers to “work harder” during a campaign event on Jan. 9 in Bali.

Analysts, including Indikator Politik’s Burhanuddin, had previously opined that the defence minister’s popularity might “continue to stagnate unless he does something big”.

The Prabowo-Gibran team has lately intensified its campaigns in some regions including Central Java, the traditional stronghold of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and its presidential candidate Ganjar.

Regardless of their current ratings, all three candidates still have one last chance to present their strongest showing at the final presidential debate on Feb. 4, a mere 10 days before election day. The final debate covers issues related to social welfare, culture, education, information technology, health, labour, human resources and inclusivity.

Nur Janti

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network