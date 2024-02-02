Lao Airlines adds more domestic, international flights

The extra flights and new routes are aimed at easing travel during Visit Laos Year 2024 as well as marking the 35th anniversary of Lao Airlines.

“More events will take place this year along with the introduction of new routes. Starting on March 15, Savannakhet-Bangkok flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, followed by the start of Vientiane-Phnom Penh flights on March 19 which we will schedule on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.”

“On April 4 we will begin flights between Vientiane and Danang, scheduled on Thursdays and Sundays,” Ms Chanthanom said.

Deputy Director of the airline’s Commercial and Marketing Department, Ms Chanthanom Khampheng, said all flights are experiencing a high number of bookings, so the airline has decided to add more international and domestic flights starting next month.