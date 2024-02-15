Asean a priority for Australia, says minister

“Timor-Leste understands this perspective and we want a more prosperous region. Prosperity benefits not only the people within Asean but also Australia.

“It brings economic advantages, (thus) enhancing our security and stability.

“That’s why we place a big focus on economic development and (implementing) economic strategy,” she added.

Australia will host the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit from March 4-6 in Melbourne, marking the 50th anniversary since the country became ASEAN’s first dialogue partner in 1974.

Multilateral relations then received a boost when a comprehensive strategic partnership was formed between ASEAN and Australia in October 2021.

This is Australia’s second time hosting leaders of ASEAN member countries, with Timor-Leste’s leader joining the summit for the first time.

“We’re excited about the Special Summit in Melbourne,” said Wong.

“When we came to government and we looked at the 50 years, one of the things we wanted to do was to make sure we had an appropriate and leader-level event to celebrate 50 years.

“(An event for us) to look ahead to the next 50, and to look ahead to our partnership for the future.

“That is the focus of the summit,” she added.

Asked if the Australian government would seek Asean membership, she said the decision at hand ultimately lies with Asean.

“We want to be the most effective dialogue and comprehensive strategic partner that we can be.

“When we established our office at the headquarters, I emphasised that while Australia may not be a superpower or the largest player in the region, we strive to be practical in our approach.

“We have the willingness to ensure real and practical outcomes to this partnership with ASEAN countries,” said Wong.

She added that the comprehensive strategic partnership with Asean is “progressing well” and “good things are happening”.

“We want to make that as effective and as practically positive for the countries of ASEAN as we can.”

When asked about Australia’s role in ensuring peace, safety, stability and also access in the South China Sea amid tensions in the past year, Wong said Australia has a longstanding history of advocating for and supporting international rules and norms.

“We cannot rely on sheer size or influence to have our way in global affairs.

“We firmly believe that disputes should not be resolved solely based on power or economic strength.

“Therefore, we place great importance on upholding rules and norms.”

Citing Australia’s stance in support of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Wong said the principles should be prioritised.

“We understand that illegal fishing, unregulated fishing and access to fishing stocks are not just (border) security concerns but also food security matters.

“We all have the responsibility to ensure fair practices in these areas,” she said.

She also congratulated Laos on its chairmanship and setting the theme of the upcoming 44th Special Summit, Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.

“Connectivity and resilience hold significant relevance in the world we inhabit today.

“They encompass various aspects that contribute to the stability and prosperity of the region.”

Allison Lai

The Star

Asia News Network