Jokowi retains his political influence in Indonesia with Prabowo as next president

The Defence Minister and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is President Joko Widodo’s son, soared past the simple majority mark of 50% to avoid a run-off vote, according to quick count tallies from independent survey agencies.

Official results, which will not be known until March, are not expected to differ significantly.

The pair’s victory defied predictions made by analysts that the election would go to a June 26 run-off when their electability ratings stagnated at above 40% as Polling Day drew closer.

Just days before the election, however, surveys by two credible agencies showed the ticket garnering nearly 52% of the vote.

Prabowo’s camp also talked up the prospect of a single-round election weeks before and excited the slogan “All in Prabowo-Gibran” on social media.

Unofficial quick count tallies on Feb 14 showed them trouncing their opponents – the pairings of former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan with Muslim party politician Muhaimin Iskandar, and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo with former law and security minister Mahfud MD – by garnering nearly 60% of the vote.

Analysts say Prabowo, 72, owes much of his success to Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, who, with the win in the bag, can expect a handsome political reward.

After all, the immensely popular outgoing President had campaigned for his political foe-turned-friend, though he never said outright whom he was backing.

But he made a recent visit to the hotly contested election battleground of Central Java, where he and Prabowo tucked into a meal of meatball soup together at a street stall in full view of the public. Days earlier, he had argued that sitting presidents were allowed by law to pick sides in presidential elections.