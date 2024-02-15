Singapore economy grew 1.1% in 2023; MTI keeps 2024 growth forecast at 1% to 3%

This brought full-year 2023 growth to 1.1%, down from the 3.8%t expansion in 2022, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Feb 15. It was also slightly below the 1.2% growth estimate MTI issued in January.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.5% in the final quarter of 2023, while the official advance estimate was for growth of 2.8%.

MTI kept its forecast for growth in 2024 at 1% to 3%, saying Singapore’s external demand outlook for 2024 has remained largely unchanged since its last review in November.

Growth in the advanced economies is expected to moderate in the first half of the year, mainly due to continued tight financial conditions, before recovering gradually in line with an expected easing of monetary policy as inflationary pressures recede.