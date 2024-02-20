Vietnam PM urges broadened entry rules for tourism growth

The move is to facilitate tourists and attract more international visitors to Vietnam, enhancing the competitiveness of the country's tourism sector with other markets in the region and globally.

He also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promptly review and evaluate the implementation of unilateral visa exemption policies for citizens of 13 countries and to actively coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to propose the expansion of countries whose citizens are unilaterally exempted from visas to Vietnam.

Under the current policy, the Government unilaterally exempts visas for citizens from 13 countries, namely Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Belarus. Duration of stay varies for different countries.

Since mid-August 2023, Vietnam has been issuing e-visas to all foreign arrivals and extending the temporary residence period from 30 to 90 days, with unlimited entries and exits.