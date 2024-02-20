Vietnam PM urges broadened entry rules for tourism growth
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has tasked the Ministry of Public Security to amend and supplement entry and exit policies for international arrivals in the direction of increasing the number of countries to the current visa waiver scheme.
The move is to facilitate tourists and attract more international visitors to Vietnam, enhancing the competitiveness of the country's tourism sector with other markets in the region and globally.
He also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promptly review and evaluate the implementation of unilateral visa exemption policies for citizens of 13 countries and to actively coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to propose the expansion of countries whose citizens are unilaterally exempted from visas to Vietnam.
Under the current policy, the Government unilaterally exempts visas for citizens from 13 countries, namely Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Belarus. Duration of stay varies for different countries.
Since mid-August 2023, Vietnam has been issuing e-visas to all foreign arrivals and extending the temporary residence period from 30 to 90 days, with unlimited entries and exits.
The temporary residence period for foreigners entering the country under unilateral visa exemption has been increased to 45 days.
After the Tet holidays, Vietnam comes alive with a myriad of cultural festivals.
Prime Minister Chính has instructed the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to collaborate closely with relevant agencies and localities in organising cultural and art activities and traditional folk festivals, ensuring safety, promoting civility, and showcasing the cultural essence of the nation.
The ministry was also requested to strictly handle violations related to the collection and management of religious offerings and the burning of votive objects.
They were also directed to bolster destination management initiatives and provide guidance to tourism businesses on implementing safety measures for both tourists and locals.
Additionally, accommodations and dining venues serving tourists were instructed to actively promote and urge visitors to strictly adhere to the "Don't drink and drive" policy.
Viet Nam News