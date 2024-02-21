Singapore Airshow: Reviving aviation excitement at the premier air event

With the issues confronting Boeing and Airbus, Comac knows it has an opportunity through the Singapore Airshow to get more attention than it would otherwise have, said independent aviation analyst Brendan Sobie of Sobie Aviation.

The long wait for a Boeing or Airbus plane, as demand outstrips supply, is also not helping Comac’s competitors.

Joshua Ng, director of Alton Aviation Consultancy, said operators eyeing an Airbus A320 or Boeing 737 have to wait until the early 2030s to get one from the manufacturers.

That said, the C919 has yet to be certified by major Western regulators. Ng said conversations on whether it is a viable option to augment fleets dominated by Western aircraft manufacturers are still in “very early stages”, and the air show will be a good forum to start the ball rolling on these discussions.

Indeed, the quality of the meetings and networking opportunities available is a key factor for the success of any air show. This is particularly critical, given the supply chain problems still plaguing the industry.

Greg Waldron, Asia managing editor at aviation publication FlightGlobal, said talking to suppliers is always a major part of an air show.

“People are going to be talking to their existing suppliers and perhaps to potential new suppliers (at the Singapore Airshow),” he added.

An air show’s significance also lies in its ability to attract the who’s who of the aviation world.

Airbus, for instance, is fielding four of its top executives at the show. The chief executives of its commercial aircraft and defence and space businesses, as well as its chief sustainability officer and chief technology officer, will be present.

In comparison, Boeing’s entourage is more modest. It told The Straits Times its senior leaders attending the show include vice presidents from its defence, space and security division.

While the gap with the Dubai Airshow in the Middle East has widened in the last several years, Mr Sobie said the Singapore Airshow still occupies a niche as the leading show in Asia.

The Singapore Airshow organiser said the yardsticks by which it measures the success of the event include the volume of trade attendees.

“However, what is as important are the intangible ones such as the quality of exhibitors and visitors, networking opportunities, exchanging ideas, and collaborations,” said Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia Events.

The air show also serves as a meeting place for people who share a love of aviation at a time when the industry is feverishly restoring capacity and in great need of staff.

In Singapore, the authorities expect the air transport sector to fully rebuild its workforce in 2024. At present, it is at more than 95% of pre-pandemic levels.

Ng, the aviation consultancy director, said the air show’s role in bringing aviation closer to the community “helps to underscore the importance of aviation to Singapore and beyond, and will have a positive influence across all age groups in recognising aviation as a viable career”.

For aviation enthusiasts, the appeal of the air show comes down to access, the array of aircraft on display and the chance to get up close with the jets.

One thing is clear: The Singapore Airshow is many things to many people, depending on whom you ask.

While catching up with bigger air shows may be a tall order on the global stage, the Singapore Airshow’s full-scale comeback in 2024 ought to be celebrated for its potential to spark conversations and help the aviation industry in Asia soar again.

Kenneth Cheng

The Straits Times

Asia News Network