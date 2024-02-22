Vietnam's rice sector aims for a $5 billion export target

The year marks a period of anticipated volatility in the global rice market, encompassing fluctuations in production and demand, as well as in related policies from leading exporting nations.

Hence, innovation in production and flexible export management are crucial conditions for the Vietnamese rice industry to achieve its growth targets.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, despite a trend of narrowing the rice cultivation area nationwide, the farming sector strives to maintain a stable plantation of 7.1 million hectares in 2024.

The output of the grain is projected to exceed 43 million tonnes, with about eight million tonnes for export.