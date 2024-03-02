Singapore to pump $300 million into tourism as part of broader economic plan

While tourism is an important pillar of Singapore’s economy, trade remains critical for the nation’s prosperity. Singapore’s total trade in goods and services has more than doubled between 2005 and 2023, from around $890 billion to more than $2 trillion, three times the gross domestic product, with manufacturing as the biggest source of exports.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said Singapore needs to invest in future growth to keep its economy resilient and vibrant. Presenting his ministry’s budget plans to Parliament, he said the Government will achieve its longer-term economic goals through the four strategies of GUTC: growing the economy; unlocking resource potentials; transforming businesses; and connecting to strengthen its status as a global business node.

He said leveraging trade networks, promoting investment and adoption of new technologies, and developing talent will be the three main thrusts to help grow the economy. “Singapore has established a strong reputation as a well-connected, reliable and trusted logistics and transportation hub. Amid shifts in global supply chains, businesses and investors continue to be attracted to Singapore due to our robust infrastructure, pro-business policies and skilled workforce,” Gan noted.

Foreign direct investment in Singapore has grown by more than 50 %, from $1.9 trillion five years ago, to reach approximately $2.9 trillion as at end-2023.

“This trajectory is expected to continue,” he said, adding that Singapore will continue to deepen cooperation with its global partners to grow trade and attract investments.

Mr Gan said an artificial intelligence (AI) centre of excellence (CoE) for the manufacturing sector is being developed as a pilot initiative by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and A*Star. The CoE forms part of Singapore’s effort under the Singapore National AI Strategy 2.0 to build a thriving industry ecosystem in Singapore with significant value creation from AI and capabilities across the AI technology stack, he said. The AI CoE pilot will span over three years. MTI will also partner well-positioned with 100 companies to build internal AI capabilities and develop and adopt AI solutions.

MTI said in a separate statement: “By working with the CoE to co-develop solutions, companies in Singapore will be able to create higher-value products, customise AI solutions which can be scaled on the production floor, and accelerate the transformation of their operations, processes and business activities through the adoption of AI.”

MTI is also working closely with the marine and offshore engineering (M&OE) sector to ensure it remains productive, globally competitive and well-positioned to leverage new growth opportunities.

Gan said the sector needs to rethink its operating model, pivot to higher-skilled, higher-value activities, and reduce its reliance on foreign workers. To catalyse this shift, the Government will progressively adjust the marine shipyard sector’s concessionary dependency ratio ceiling – the maximum share of S Pass and Work Permit holders in a company – in 2026.

“We recognise that transformation, while necessary, is never easy. We will thus provide an M&OE Support Package totalling around $100 million over the next five years to help companies transform, uplift our workers and position the M&OE sector for new growth opportunities,” he said.

Gan said the Government will also enhance the Partnerships for Capability Transformation scheme, or Pact, that encourages partnerships between larger and smaller enterprises on supplier development and co-innovation.

“Going forward, we will expand Pact to more industries and modalities, including capability training, internationalisation and corporate venturing,” he said.

As an example of the success of Pact, Gan cited the experience of GlobalFoundries, an American semiconductor manufacturer, and its local supplier Forefront AM.

Under Pact, GlobalFoundries was able to work closely with Forefront AM to scale up its capability in additive manufacturing so it could repair some of GlobalFoundries’ high-value semiconductor manufacturing tools.

Gan said a new initiative, the Global Business Leaders Programme (GBLP), will support key companies in sending their Singaporean middle to senior managers with leadership potential for overseas postings and other developmental opportunities.

GBLP participants will be inducted as Singapore Leaders Network Fellows, and they will receive mentoring and grow their professional networks, he said.

“The GBLP will support companies in their regionalisation efforts and in growing a pipeline of Singaporean corporate leaders who can take their businesses to new heights,” Gan said.

The minister said economic transformation will always be a key priority for Singapore.

“We must remain agile in our economic policy and continue to grow our economy by seizing new opportunities, and making ourselves ever more productive, innovative and competitive,” he said.

Ovais Subhani

The Straits Times

Asia News Network