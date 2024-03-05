S’pore retirement age to go up to 64 in 2026, re-employment age to rise to 69

Employers will also get more payroll support under the Career Conversion Programmes (CCPs). They can receive up to $45,000 for each worker for a six-month conversion programme.

The maximum salary support for mature or long-term unemployed workers will be bumped up from $6,000 to $7,500 per month, and for other CCP participants it will be raised from $4,000 to $5,000 per month.

The programme will be offered to bosses who want to retrain their workers for new roles in the company, and not just workers who are about to face the chopping block.

In efforts to address why few Singaporeans are in global leadership corporate roles, Tan announced that the Workforce Singapore agency will help fund overseas training stints for Singaporeans under a new Overseas Markets Immersion Programme.

This initiative encourages businesses to send local employees for overseas postings to gain international experience and complements the Global Business Leaders Programme led by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, which targets the senior ranks.

For jobseekers who face repeat rejections, a financial lift to tie them over their job hunt period is being developed.

“We are close to finalising the scheme parameters and I want to assure the House that we have indeed looked at best practices around the world,” said Tan.

“For example, our pay-outs will be conditional on jobseekers making the effort to actively search for a job.”

Plans to professionalise skilled trades with structured training and career pathways are being studied, beginning with electricians, said Tan.

There is, however, no intention to legislate retrenchment benefits for tradespeople, he said in response to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh’s proposal.

This is consistent with the Government’s approach to retrenchment benefits for all employees. Such a move would compromise the viability of businesses already in financial difficulty, put their existing employees at risk, and allow businesses that can afford to pay more to opt for the minimum.

Debunking opposition MPs’ characterisation of retirement adequacy as a “serious and ongoing concern”, Tan said more than seven in 10 active CPF members today have set aside the Full Retirement Sum at age 55 either in cash or in a mixture of property and cash, up from five in 10 a decade ago.

In addition, a suite of boosters and top-ups to retirement savings of older, lower-waged earners, homemakers and caregivers, have been made, including the Majulah Package, Workfare Income Supplement Silver Support Scheme, and Matched Retirement Savings Scheme.

Various MPs had called for letting CPF members make better returns on their CPF funds, to which Tan issued the reminder: “The purpose and intent of the CPF, is for retirement, for housing and healthcare.”

The minister took pains to explain the context and impact of the closing of the Special Account (SA) from next year for workers aged 55 and up. The move, announced in Budget 2024, has elicited protests from quarters that have been taking advantage of its higher-than-market interest rate with no fixed term.

Only 8,400 members - generally the more well-off - that make up less than 1 % of the affected population, will not be able to fully transfer their SA savings into their Retirement Accounts (RA).

These members could move their monies to the RA of family members, or withdraw them to grow them outside the CPF system, he said.

Close to 720,000 CPF members have money in their SA that can be withdrawn, and the median withdrawable balance is about $2,000, noted Tan.

The interest difference is about $3 a month if they move these monies into the Ordinary Account (OA), which provides the same liquidity, he said.

Acknowledging that the OA interest rate has remained relatively stable while yields of market instruments of comparable risk and duration have risen, Dr Tan said the Government will continue to review it periodically.

Giving a longer-term comparison, he said: “On average, the OA interest rate was 1.7 percentage points higher than the 12-month fixed deposit rates from 1999 to 2021.”

Krist Boo

The Straits Times

Asia News Network