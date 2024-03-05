Singapore PM defends exclusive deal with Taylor Swift, irking neighbours

Swift is performing six concerts from March 2 to 9 in Singapore under an exclusive deal that has been criticised by some Southeast Asian neighbours who complain they have been deprived of the tourist boom that her concerts have brought elsewhere.

In a sign of the international phenomenon that Swift has become, the veteran Singaporean statesman was asked by a journalist to confirm the deal and to comment on whether it undermined the spirit of cooperation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a 10-nation bloc known by the acronym ASEAN of which Singapore is a key member.

Lee was at a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a 60-year-old self-professed Swiftie who has revealed that Swift took second place in his 2023 Spotify Wrapped list after her fellow US diva Lana Del Ray. The wrap is the steaming giant’s annual feature that tallies the songs a listener has played the most over the past year.

Albanese is hosting the ASEAN summit in the Australian city of Melbourne which marks 50 years since Australia became the bloc’s first external partner.