Australia-ASEAN summit focus on maritime security, trade amid South China Sea tensions

Australia is hosting the ASEAN summit in Melbourne, which marks the 50th anniversary of its ties to ASEAN even as differences remained across the 10-member bloc on China's plans to extend diplomatic and military presence in the region.

"Australia commits to working with you to make sure the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, equality, and independence are upheld," Albanese said in his speech at the three-day summit which will conclude later on Wednesday.

"To ensure our region is secure, resilient, open, inclusive, and prosperous," he said.

Albanese said both Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN) must work together to turn their natural connection into a more practical cooperation on marine sustainability and security.