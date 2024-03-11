Vietnam adds voice, calls for restraint in sea row

It is so far the only member state of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) to issue a statement on last week’s incident, which a Philippine official has described as the “most serious incident yet” between Manila and Beijing.

A report by Voice of Vietnam, Hanoi’s national broadcaster, quoted Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Pham Thu Hang as saying that Vietnam was deeply concerned that the recent maritime tension in the East Sea may affect peace, security and stability in the area.

Vietnam refers to the South China Sea as the East Sea while the Philippines calls these waters within its exclusive economic zone the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

According to Hang, any activity in the East Sea must adhere to international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and also respect countries’ sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction established in line with UNCLOS.

Activities should also “not complicate the situation or escalate tensions; guarantee the freedom of navigation and overflight; and not use or threaten to use force,” she said.

“We call on the parties concerned to exercise self-restraint, seriously implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, resolve disputes by peaceful means, and together contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, and cooperation in the East Sea,” Hang said.