Vietnam remains world's second largest smartphone exporter

China continued to form the lion’s share by exporting half of the world’s smartphones in 2022.

Hong Kong, UAE, the Czech Republic, the US and South Korea are other major players in the export market.

According to the General Department of Customs, Vietnam's export value of all types of phones and components in January reached more than US$5.5 billion, an increase of more than 50.4 % compared to December 2023 and an increase of 11.4 % year on year.