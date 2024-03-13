War refugees in Kayin State need urgent aid at Yeputaungpaw Monastery

Thousands of people from the villages of Thingannyinaung, Shwemyasandi Myothit, and Mekane are desperately seeking refuge as they grapple with the harsh realities of war.

Since March 7 to 11, nearly 400 displaced individuals have sought shelter at Yeputaungpaw Monastery in Myawady. The monastery, led by its compassionate abbot, has become a beacon of hope for those displaced by the conflict. However, the situation remains dire.

The abbot, addressing the pressing needs of the displaced, stated, “When the fighting erupted, more than 100 people sought refuge here. But now, that number has swelled to over 300 or 400. Accommodations are strained, and the most critical requirement is drinking water. The urgent plea extends to rice and food as well. We earnestly invite donors to come forward and support our efforts.”