War refugees in Kayin State need urgent aid at Yeputaungpaw Monastery
In the wake of five days of relentless fighting near Thingannyinaung village, approximately 10 miles from Myawady town, a humanitarian crisis has unfolded.
Thousands of people from the villages of Thingannyinaung, Shwemyasandi Myothit, and Mekane are desperately seeking refuge as they grapple with the harsh realities of war.
Since March 7 to 11, nearly 400 displaced individuals have sought shelter at Yeputaungpaw Monastery in Myawady. The monastery, led by its compassionate abbot, has become a beacon of hope for those displaced by the conflict. However, the situation remains dire.
The abbot, addressing the pressing needs of the displaced, stated, “When the fighting erupted, more than 100 people sought refuge here. But now, that number has swelled to over 300 or 400. Accommodations are strained, and the most critical requirement is drinking water. The urgent plea extends to rice and food as well. We earnestly invite donors to come forward and support our efforts.”
The violence has taken a toll on the local communities. Artillery shells have wreaked havoc, causing casualties and damage to homes in Thingannyinaung village.
A resident who fled with his family to the monastery shared the grim reality: “Our houses were destroyed by bombings. Yesterday, I surveyed the damage and felt a deep sense of sorrow. Since March 5, people have sought safety here. Most of the houses in the new village lie in ruins, and there have been tragic losses.”
On March 7, near Thingannyinaung Villager, where strategic settlements and military bases are situated, a woman lost her life, and three men were injured when a shell exploded near Compound-901 in the afternoon.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network