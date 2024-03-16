Unesco recognition sought for Khmer wedding ceremony

Siyonn Sophearith, director-general of Techniques for Cultural Affairs at the ministry, stated on March 13 that the submission aims to showcase the uniqueness of Khmer tradition and culture. He said it also seeks to acknowledge its value both nationally and internationally.

“Registration in the UNESCO [list] is crucial for recognising the significance of the wedding, such as understanding the meaning behind the rotating candlelight ceremony and the sprinkling of areca palm flowers. It’s about appreciating why these traditions are essential,” he explained.

Sophearith emphasised that the registration serves as the country’s pledge on the global stage, reassuring over 180 UNESCO member states of Cambodia’s commitment to preserving the traditional wedding customs for future generations.