Unesco recognition sought for Khmer wedding ceremony
The Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts aims to submit the "Khmer Wedding" for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status by March's end, gathering essential information for the application.
Siyonn Sophearith, director-general of Techniques for Cultural Affairs at the ministry, stated on March 13 that the submission aims to showcase the uniqueness of Khmer tradition and culture. He said it also seeks to acknowledge its value both nationally and internationally.
“Registration in the UNESCO [list] is crucial for recognising the significance of the wedding, such as understanding the meaning behind the rotating candlelight ceremony and the sprinkling of areca palm flowers. It’s about appreciating why these traditions are essential,” he explained.
Sophearith emphasised that the registration serves as the country’s pledge on the global stage, reassuring over 180 UNESCO member states of Cambodia’s commitment to preserving the traditional wedding customs for future generations.
He said the ministry has been actively collecting inputs from various stakeholders to prepare the document, which is slated for submission to UNESCO by March 31.
Sophearith also mentioned that once the application is submitted, it will take approximately two years to determine whether the UN body will accept the tradition for inclusion in the list.
Sambo Manara, a lecturer of Khmer history, highlighted that if the ceremony were to be recognised, it would significantly aid the country in showcasing its culture, customs and family histories to a global audience.
“Before the wedding ceremony, there is traditionally an engagement ceremony to publicly announce the relationship between the bride and groom. Additionally, the ‘tying hand’ ceremony is crucial as it represents the family’s recognition of the marriage, preventing any misunderstandings about their marital status,” he explained.
“Finally, the post-wedding ritual of visiting a pagoda to receive monks’ advice and blessings is equally vital. All these elements underscore the importance of documenting and preserving these traditions,” he added.
Manara applauded the ministry for its dedication to compiling and seeking to register the nuptial tradition.
Bor Pich Zelin
The Phnom Penh post
Asia News Network