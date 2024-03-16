Police raid Korea Aerospace after Indonesian nationals accused of jet tech leak

The two engineers are accused of breaching South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Act and leaking technology related to the KF-21, South Korea's homegrown fighter jet that is partially backed by Indonesia.

The raid started on Thursday and was continuing for a second day, an official at the security investigation bureau of Gyeongnam Provincial Police told Reuters.

A KAI spokesperson said the company was "actively cooperating" to ensure it could provide anything necessary for the police investigation to establish the truth.