Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong resigns amid anti-corruption campaign

The party said it had accepted his resignation, writing in a statement that “violations by Vo Van Thuong have left a bad mark on the reputation of the Communist Party.”

Thuong is the second president to resign in two years, something analysts called a worrying sign for political stability in a country that plays a key role in the middle of US-China competition and a growing one in global manufacturing.

His resignation came after weeks of rumours suggesting that he would be removed from office, and on the eve of a special session of Vietnam’s parliament dedicated to “personnel matters.”

Days earlier, Vietnamese police said they arrested the former head of Central Vietnam’s Quang Ngai province for corruption. He was previously supervised by Thuong as the provincial party chief.

Thuong, 54, became president in March 2023, two months after his predecessor Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned to take “political responsibility” for corruption scandals during the pandemic. He was the youngest president since modern-day Vietnam emerged from war in the mid-1970s.