Southeast Asia’s journalists launch new anti-corruption network
Thirty-five journalists representing seven countries in Southeast Asia gathered in Manila this week to form a new network of anti-corruption journalists that is dedicated to investigating and exposing corruption issues.
The Journalists Against Corruption (JAC) network was launched on Wednesday (March 20) at The Bayleaf Intramuros. It aims to become a platform for national and regional collaborative investigations and training opportunities.
The journalists represented such media organisations such as Tempo and Project Multatuli from Indonesia; The Nation and Green News from Thailand; Malaysia’s Sinar Project; Cambodia’s Camboja News; the National Radio and TV of Timor Leste; and Rappler, GMA News, and ABS-CBN of the Philippines.
“JAC is a network that unites media practitioners dedicated to investigating and exposing corruption issues. It is a platform for national and regional collaborative investigations and training opportunities,” said Carmela Fonbuena, executive director of the Philippine Centre for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ).
PCIJ spearheaded the formation of the network in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), with support from the Swedish government and the US International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).
UNODC is the guardian of the UN Convention against Corruption or UNCAC, the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument.
In his welcome speech, Daniele Marchesi, head of the UNODC Office in the Philippines, noted that the creation of the JAC network marks a significant step forward to achieving a long-shared mission.
“Journalism plays a pivotal role in this fight (against corruption). Investigative journalists shine a light on hidden corruption, holding those in power accountable and bringing injustices to the forefront of the public discourse,” Marchesi said.
“In regions like Southeast Asia, where the challenges of corruption are profound, your stories can inspire change, influence policies, and inspire collective action against corruption,” Marchesi added.
Beyond the pilot period, JAC is designed to be a self-sustaining network. Erica Villborg of the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok stressed the importance of providing the support the network will need to implement its activities.
“We can see the important role that free and independent media plays in the fight against corruption… Sweden will continue to be a clear voice in supporting an independent and free media and the fight against corruption,” said Villborg.
The launch ceremony can be viewed at: https://fb.watch/qW8Rr_07z6/