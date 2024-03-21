Southeast Asia’s journalists launch new anti-corruption network

In his welcome speech, Daniele Marchesi, head of the UNODC Office in the Philippines, noted that the creation of the JAC network marks a significant step forward to achieving a long-shared mission.

“Journalism plays a pivotal role in this fight (against corruption). Investigative journalists shine a light on hidden corruption, holding those in power accountable and bringing injustices to the forefront of the public discourse,” Marchesi said.

“In regions like Southeast Asia, where the challenges of corruption are profound, your stories can inspire change, influence policies, and inspire collective action against corruption,” Marchesi added.

Beyond the pilot period, JAC is designed to be a self-sustaining network. Erica Villborg of the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok stressed the importance of providing the support the network will need to implement its activities.

“We can see the important role that free and independent media plays in the fight against corruption… Sweden will continue to be a clear voice in supporting an independent and free media and the fight against corruption,” said Villborg.

The launch ceremony can be viewed at: https://fb.watch/qW8Rr_07z6/