SEA investigative journalists join up to fight corruption

Common challenges faced by investigative journalists working on anti-corruption stories include access to data, the weaponising of regulations, subjects’ responses to the report, increased difficulties in protecting sources, limited funding and audience engagement.

These challenges not only make life more difficult for them but can be dangerous both to the journalists themselves and their sources. Among the possible solutions put forward during the meeting were strengthening the freedom of information law, encouraging information sharing between journalists, cyber protection, collaborations between networks of journalists, training sessions, and creating a group communication channel.

Participants took the opportunity of the meeting to form and launch a network called Journalists Against Corruption (JAC). This aims are to support journalists' work on corruption issues and, with international support, act as a protective shield for them.

“We recognise that corruption is mainly practised by people with power, either politicians or business owners. They can be living inside our country or elsewhere in Southeast Asia. To uncover their stories, we need collaboration between journalists in the region and JAC is a potential platform for this kind of work. In addition, Timor-Leste is a relatively new state and we don’t have big stories about government corruption like we do for the Philippines, Malaysia, or Indonesia and this prevents us from covering cases with as much quality as we would like. In this aspect, JAC can be the venue for addressing the knowledge and skill gaps we have. We also hope that Timor-Leste can contribute to the development of investigative journalism through our experience in reporting about corruption in close collaboration with NGO activists,” said Ato ‘Lekinawa’ Costa, editor-in-chief of Timorese media “Neon Metin”.