N. Korean leader says his country will never give up nuclear weapons

Kim's remarks added to the speculation about whether the North will respond to offers from Seoul and Washington on COVID-19 vaccine assistance.



At the meeting, Ri Son-gwon, the head of the North's ruling party's United Front Department tasked with handling inter-Korean relations, was promoted to a member of the Presidium of the SPA.



The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North's constitution, but it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party.



It usually holds a plenary session in March or April to deal mainly with the budget and cabinet reshuffles.



Meanwhile, the North staged a large nighttime event in Pyongyang on Thursday to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the country's foundation. Kim attended it together with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, the KCNA reported.



Nuclear talks between the US and the North have remained stalled amid little progress in inter-Korean reconciliation since the Hanoi summit between then US President Donald Trump and Kim ended without a deal in 2019. (Yonhap)

