Super Typhoon Nanmadol bears down on southern Japan
Typhoon Nanmadol bore down on Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu on Sunday with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warning of gales and high waves "never experienced before".
Footage from TV Tokyo footage from Saturday, saw heavy rainfall and strong winds hitting Amami Oshima as the super typhoon approached the southern Japanese island.
The 14th typhoon of the season, classified as a super typhoon by the U.S. Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center, could bring record rainfall, the JMA said, warning of the risk of rivers overflowing and landslides.
The storm is forecast to curve east and pass over Japan's main island of Honshu early next week before moving out to sea by Wednesday.